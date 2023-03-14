Dorothy Matilda (Lutz) MacSwain

September 16, 1932 ~ February 13, 2023 (age 90)

Dorothy Matilda (Lutz) MacSwain passed away peacefully on Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Pilgrims Hospice, in Edmonton, AB. Born in Little Pond, PE on September 16, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (Jennings) Lutz. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Lester MacSwain; siblings Ken Lutz, Doreen Mason, Richard Lutz, Robert Lutz, Pat Tang, Rollie Lutz and Blanche Lutz.

