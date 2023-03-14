Dorothy Matilda (Lutz) MacSwain passed away peacefully on Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Pilgrims Hospice, in Edmonton, AB. Born in Little Pond, PE on September 16, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (Jennings) Lutz. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Lester MacSwain; siblings Ken Lutz, Doreen Mason, Richard Lutz, Robert Lutz, Pat Tang, Rollie Lutz and Blanche Lutz.
She is survived by her loving children Lori MacLean (Angus) of Edmonton, AB, Roland MacSwain (Heather) of Marshfield, PE and Brenda Young of Edmonton, AB; cherished grandchildren Ashley Culham (Andrew), Katelyn Miller (David), Ben MacSwain, Dani Lohner (Brian) and Julia MacSwain (Cullen Mullally); great grandchildren Addy and Anna Culham, Ruby and Lucy Miller; siblings Joan McIntosh, Rita Lutz, Edward Lutz and Linda Lutz; many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy spent most of her life in PEI, where she worked for many years at Hillsboro Hospital as an LNA. She moved to Edmonton over 20 years ago to live with her daughters and their families. She always loved her yearly trips to PEI to see her many family and friends. Many fond memories were made on her visits, which will be cherished.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, with visitation on Friday, February 24 from 4-6 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 25 at 11 a.m. at Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will take place in Peters Road Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Pilgrims Hospice Society pilgrimshospice.com.
