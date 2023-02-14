Peacefully at Andrews of Stratford on Sunday, January 29, 2023 with his family by his side. Dr. Charles St. Clair Trainor was born in Charlottetown on February 28, 1943. He was the second child of Chief Justice Charles St. Clair Trainor and Catherine Bernadette MacMillian (daughter of W. J. P. MacMillian (PEI’s first Minister of Health and the Island’s 18th Premier). He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Carolyn (Izzard); daughter, Dr. Shannon; son, Charlie (Alana); his adored grandchildren, Charlie and Maeve; sister, Elaine Rankin of Ontario; brother, Leo of Charlottetown; sister-in-law, Betty (Vince Rourke) of Saint John; Dr. James Izzard (Gail); Margaret Monahan, and Ruth Allenby.
Dr. Trainor spent his early years in Montague before moving to Charlottetown. He attended Queens Square School and Birchwood High School. After graduating Magna cum launde from St. Dunstan’s University in 1964. He attended Dalhousie Medical School , graduating in 1970.
Dr. Trainor returned to Charlottetown and opened a general practice on July 1, 1970. In 1976 he became one the islands physicians to be awarded certification by the college of family physicians of Canada.
He maintained a very active and extremely busy practice at the Charlottetown Clinic and later at the Parkdale Medical Centre, until his retirement in 2007.
Over the course of his illustrious career, Dr. Trainor has made many significant contributions to the health and welfare of Islanders. In 1983 he was appointed as a Provincial Coroner and in 1994 was promoted to Chief Coroner until 2015. He supervised provincial funeral homes and crematoriums. He was very active in promoting health and safety for Islanders, including seat belt and helmet usage.
Dr. Trainor was very active in the department of family practice at the Charlottetown hospital and subsequently at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was the first Chief of Family Practice and served for three terms.
He was secretary of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Medical Staff for six years and was elected chief of the medical staff at the QEH in 1991. He served on the QEH Foundation until 1997.
Dr. Trainor was Nationally recognized by his peers in the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) for his expertise in family medicine by his appointment to their certification examination team on 28 occasions. Dr. Trainor received the much deserved “Order of PEI” in 2015 for his contributions to healthcare.
Dr. Trainor was an active member and liturgical reader at the Holy Redeemer Church. He loved golf, fishing, hunting, and playing cards at the Haviland Club. As an avid outdoors man, he caught a 1059lb tuna in 1975. Dr. Charlie was much loved and respected by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be deeply missed, especially by his grandchildren. They were his greatest joy in life, whether playing activities in the outdoors or finding things that they hid on him.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, with visitation on Wednesday, February 1 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 2 at 11 a.m. from Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the QEH Foundation.
