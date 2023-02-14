Dr. Charles St. Clair Trainor

February 28, 1943 ~ January 29, 2023 (age 79)

Peacefully at Andrews of Stratford on Sunday, January 29, 2023 with his family by his side. Dr. Charles St. Clair Trainor was born in Charlottetown on February 28, 1943. He was the second child of Chief Justice Charles St. Clair Trainor and Catherine Bernadette MacMillian (daughter of W. J. P. MacMillian (PEI’s first Minister of Health and the Island’s 18th Premier). He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Carolyn (Izzard); daughter, Dr. Shannon; son, Charlie (Alana); his adored grandchildren, Charlie and Maeve; sister, Elaine Rankin of Ontario; brother, Leo of Charlottetown; sister-in-law, Betty (Vince Rourke) of Saint John; Dr. James Izzard (Gail); Margaret Monahan, and Ruth Allenby.

