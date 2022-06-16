Dr. Frank MacDonald

October 16th, 1952 - May 29th, 2022
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frank on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (Charlottetown), peacefully and surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his father Frank J. MacDonald and his mother Marguerite “Peggy” MacDonald (nee Rogers). Frank is survived by his beloved wife Susan (nee Runighan); his children Patrick (Beth Knox) and Jennifer (Ben Howard); his cherished grandchildren Maeve Margaret, Eliza Grace and Hugh Francis; his sister Elaine (Tommy Grantham) and Bill (Betty MacDonald); sisters-in-law Kathy (Cletus Phelan), Ellen (Ken Connolly), Shelley (Peter Runighan-deceased); and many nieces and nephews. Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Frank pursued his education at St. Mary’s University, and graduated from Dalhousie School of Medicine in 1978 and completed his residency in Obstetrics-Gynecology in 1985. In 1989 Frank, Sue and their children, moved to Charlottetown where he established his practice. Those that worked with Frank understood that he never stopped and wore many hats outside his Obs-Gyn practice, including on the Board of Directors for the Medical Society of Prince Edward Island, as well as a committee member on numerous committees with MSPEI throughout his career. He was incredibly proud of the work he did with the Canadian Medical Association, first on the Committee on Health Policy and Economics, which he chaired, and then with two terms on the Board of Directors with the CMA. He was an advocate for patient care and healthcare reform. He never backed down from a challenge, always went the extra mile, and in fact relished any opportunity to shake things up and maybe cause a little trouble along the way. Without a doubt, throughout his life he always made it known how much he loved Sue, how proud he was of Patrick and Jennifer, and how dedicated he was to his work. He cared, and we always knew it. Our sincerest gratitude to the staff of Unit 8 at the QEH who cared for Dr. Frank with great compassion, kindness and respect. To be cared for so well in a place he dedicated so much of his life would have meant the world to him. It seems only fitting to think of words written by one of Frank’s favorite musicians, Neil Young, “it’s better to burn out than to fade away.” Family flowers only, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Sunday 2-5pm. Funeral to be held Monday at 10:30am at Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be shared on Frank’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.ca.
