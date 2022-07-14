Dr. J. Gregg Hood

Dr. Gregg Hood of Rocky Point, PEI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 surrounded by his family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Gregg was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Gregg is survived by his wife Lois Bilecki, sons Terry (Amanda) and Colin (Mike), daughter Shannon, and grandsons Lucas and Hayden. He is also survived by his siblings Gerald (Margaret), Keith (Louise), Dana (Wendy), Ricky (Deborah), Carmel (Donald), Lorel, Bob (Rhalda), and sister-in-law Debi Booth, brother-in-law Bill (Tracy) Bilecki, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Gregg was predeceased by his parents George and Priscilla Hood. Gregg was born in Charlottetown on June 17, 1950. He was educated at the University of P.E.I. and Dalhousie School of Dentistry. He had a successful dental practice in Charlottetown for 35 years. He will be fondly remembered by his many former patients for his gentle touch and caring nature. Gregg was involved in giving back to his community and was an active member of Charlottetown Rotary, Kinsmen and K-40 Club and participated in fundraising and community events. Gregg played in many sports leagues throughout his life, including curling, tennis, golf, and touch football. He also enjoyed travel, music, and theatre and was supportive of the arts. With his wife Lois, Gregg loved to entertain family and friends at his waterfront home in Rocky Point. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with visitation on Sunday, July 10 from 1-4pm. Memorial service to be celebrated on Monday, July 11 at 1pm at the Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel. You may view this service virtually via this link https://youtu.be/XF3C_bAlvqE. Interment to take place at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made online to KidSport PEI and the Heart and Stroke Foundation (PEI). Online condolences may be shared on Gregg’s Memorial page at www.belvederefh.com. Masks are strongly encouraged for the visitation and memorial service.
