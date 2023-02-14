With heavy hearts, the family of Dr. John Wallace Andrew, loving husband of Dr. Christine (McCleave) Andrew, announces his passing which occurred on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. Born in Charlottetown, PEI on June 10, 1946, he was the son of the late Wallace J. and Georgia F. (Matheson) Andrew. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Joyce and brother-in-law Dr. Donald Patton.
In addition to his beloved wife of 52 years, Christine, he is survived by his adored children, Dr. Melissa Andrew (Lukas Pearse) of Halifax, NS, and Dr. Alan Andrew (Stephanie) of Victoria, BC; cherished grandchildren Zella and Lyle Pearse and Vera and Lucie Andrew; beloved siblings Linda Patton, Kathy Andrew and Dr. Roger Andrew (Lenore); many valued brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
John was a trailblazer, both figuratively and literally.
In his physics career, he was involved in early research on how electron microscopes work. Wanting to make a direct contribution to health and well-being, he then switched to medical physics where he worked for many years in the Cancer Care Centre in Halifax helping to plan and deliver radiation treatments. He collaborated in medical research, publishing over 40 academic papers, and was promoted to Professor at Dalhousie University. He was instrumental in establishing the radiation Cancer Treatment Centres in both Sydney and Charlottetown.
In Halifax, he saw the potential for urban trails, to allow both green transportation and enjoyment of the natural environment. He put this vision to work in proposing what has now become the Halifax Urban Greenway.
His work with the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre took him back to his family home in East Royalty starting in 2002. With Darren Riggs, he co-founded the Wright’s Creek Watershed Environmental Committee which has been active ever since, protecting the watershed that runs through his beloved family property and developing a beautiful system of nature trails for all to enjoy. He wanted to convey the history and ecological significance of the area, which he did both in protecting it and by writing interpretive signs that can be seen along the trails and which he also recently collected in book, and soon-to-be online document, form. He never missed an opportunity to share his knowledge and enthusiasm about the area and would be quick to invite readers to come and enjoy the trails (https://wrightscreek.ca).
John’s contributions to community and nature preservation have been recognized with numerous awards. He was the recipient of Citizen Recognition Awards from both Halifax and Charlottetown, Heritage, Volunteer and Community in Bloom awards from the City of Charlottetown, a Heritage Activity award from the Province of P.E.I., a Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Prince Edward Island, and the 2020 Brookie award for promotion of urban watershed health. John and Christine were the 2021 recipients of the Hon. J. Angus MacLean Natural Areas Award from Island Nature Trust, for outstanding contributions to natural area conservation. Most recently he was a 2022 recipient of the Order of PEI.
While proud of these recognitions, John was a self-effacing man, always working on something, typically for the greater good. He was never one to sit still and just wanted to get things done. He was a great one to work on projects with the children in his life, including building swings and treehouses, and clearing the pond for skating. He also aimed to pass on his skills as a handy-person and problem-solver. His desire to serve community and protect the natural environment motivated him to take a public stand and step up to run as a PEI Green Party candidate in 2019, an experience he and his family valued. In order to ensure its future preservation and make contributions to community and education, John and his family donated the family ponds and property to the City of Charlottetown, so that the public access trails will live on, and to Holland College to become a Centre of Excellence in Watershed and Aquifer Management.
He was brilliant, principled, kind, and generous, and ever a wonderful example to his children, grandchildren, extended family and friends; he will be dearly missed by many.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with visitation on Wednesday, February 1st from 4-7 pm. His funeral service will be held at Park Royal United Church on Thursday, February 2nd at 11 am. You may view the funeral via the following link https://youtu.be/PW0zEoYFD0Q . Interment will take place in Central United Church Cemetery, Dunstaffnage PEI, at a later date. Donations in John’s memory may be made to the Island Nature Trust.
