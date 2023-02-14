Dr. John Wallace Andrew

June 10, 1946 ~ January 24, 2023 (age 76)

With heavy hearts, the family of Dr. John Wallace Andrew, loving husband of Dr. Christine (McCleave) Andrew, announces his passing which occurred on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. Born in Charlottetown, PEI on June 10, 1946, he was the son of the late Wallace J. and Georgia F. (Matheson) Andrew. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Joyce and brother-in-law Dr. Donald Patton.