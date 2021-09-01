December 18th, 1928 - August 28th, 2021
Dr. Karl Angevine Winter, age 92 of Charlottetown, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Prince Edward Home. Karl was born in South Ohio, Yarmouth County, Nova Scotia, son of the late Frances (nee Angevine) and Thomas Winter. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donalda (nee Bariteau). Loving father to his children Christopher (Catherine), David (Sandra) and Susan (Lois); grandfather to Lauren, Jillian, Allison and Aleksa. He is also survived by his brother James. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) visitation will be held. A private (invitation only) funeral service will be held at St. Peter's Cathedral. Private interment in St. Peter's Anglican Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider an online memorial donation to St. Peter's Cathedral, Prince Edward Home Memorial Fund or charity of choice. Online condolences may be shared on Karl’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com “He will not be forgotten.”
