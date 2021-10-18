April 27th, 1932 - October 15th, 2021
Dr. Robert Murray Mundle, MD, FRCS, Surgeon Lieutenant Commander, Royal Canadian Navy (retired). Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on October 15,2021 with family by his side. Husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Predeceased by his parents and younger brother Gordon Mundle. Survived by his spouse Katherine Mundle (Gass); children Edward, David, Alan (Jeannie), Robert (Jess), Douglas Burton (Susan), and James Burton; grandchildren Alexis Mundle and Katherine Burton; sister Mabel Bannerman of Ottawa, Ontario and former spouse Gweneth Mounteer of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Murray was born in Sackville, New Brunswick and received his early education at Sackville High School, before attending Mount Allison University for B.A. in 1953. He was chosen as a Rhodes Scholar from New Brunswick and studied at Oxford University, England, where he received an M.A. Degree in 1956. Murray joined the Fleet Arm Royal Canadian Navy as a squadron pilot and served in various squadrons including 75 Squadron Royal Navy. In spite of a busy career as a pilot in the navy, he felt the need to continue his education and entered McGill Medical School where he received an M.D.C.M. Degree in 1959. This permitted a promotion in the navy from lieutenant to a Surgeon Lieutenant Commander. He served in this capacity as Medical Officer for H.M.C.S. Shearwater, H.M.C.S. Bonaventure 1960-63,and Principal Medical Officer H.M.C.S. Cornwallis 1963-65. He retired from the navy in 1965. Murray decided to embark on a second medical career and trained for his F.R.C.S. in Urology which he obtained in 1968. He came to Prince Edward Island and was the only Urologist in the province until 1983, working at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital until his retirement in 2001. He was active in the work of the Medical Society and served as President in 1973 following which he served on several committees. He was Chief of Staff of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and retired as head of that institution’s Department of Surgery. In spite of his many medical and military duties Murray had time for a full family and social life. He continued his love of the sea as a member of the Charlottetown yacht club where he sailed his sloop Thrumcap with his friends and family. Murray had many other hobbies over the years which included agriculture, beekeeping, aviation, and antique car restoration to name but a few. Katherine and the kids were included in his recreational pursuits for which we are forever grateful for the memories they created. He was a notorious story teller and always gained the undivided attention of any listeners lucky or unlucky enough to hear him speak. He loved a good joke and had a tremendous sense of humor and a great laugh. Murray loved animals and was especially fond of his dogs of which he had many over the years. His latest canine companion, a Havanese named Panda, was his constant companion. Murray believed Panda could do no wrong and heaven help anyone who said otherwise. Murray was loved and respected by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be deeply missed. Special thank you to the caring doctors and nurses of the QEH unit 8 who kept him comfortable in his final days. A celebration of Murray's life will be held at a later date. www.belvederefh.com
