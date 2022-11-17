Dr. Robert Otto Campbell

The death occurred at Andrews of Stratford on Saturday, November 5, 2022, of Dr. Robert (Rocky) Campbell, age 74 years. Rocky is survived by his dearly beloved wife Sharlene. He was the beloved only son of the late Bert and Joan Campbell and son-in-law of the late Keith and Bernice Cameron. Rocky is also survived by loving sisters Nora Campbell and Janet (Don) Duperron, and in-laws and close friends, Garth and Lorna Cameron. Predeceased by sister-in-law Heather Cameron and brother-in-law Wayne Cameron. Rocky will also be sadly missed, and lovingly remembered, by his nieces and nephews Allana and Blake (Kansas) Cameron, Campbell Metro (Danielle), Cory (Kaysha) Metro, and April (Jay) Crocker. Also, grand nieces and nephews Brooke Cameron, Raegan, Casha, Steven, Asher and Katalyn Metro, Mazie, Finley, and Sadie Crocker. Predeceased by niece Joanna Blackmore and nephew Hunter Robert Blackmore. Rocky was gifted with a natural curiosity and mischievous sense of humor. His distinctive red hair was well known in the North River Road area where he grew up- whether exploring in “The Swamp” with his friends or playing hockey or baseball. His curiosity and love of learning led him to Dalhousie School of Medicine and the practice of Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine in Montreal, St. John’s, and Brampton, prior to his retirement on his beloved Island. Rocky loved good music and vehicles, fly fishing, intellectual challenges, animated conversation, P.E.I, and especially, his guiding light, and the love of his life for almost 50 years, his beloved partner Shar. Rocky’s sweet nature was sometimes disguised by his intensity and acerbic wit. May he rest in peace. Special thanks to nurse Victoria and the Staff of Andrews of Stratford. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or service by personal request. Safe home Roc.
