September 27th, 1943 - September 4th, 2021
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death on September 4th, 2021 at the QEH of E. Damien Dunsford following a short illness. Survived by his wife Claire (McNeil), daughter Linda (Ed MacAuley), son Bradley Archer, grandchildren Elly Gotell, Logan and Brooke O’Donnell, great-grandson Mason, brother Ernie (Joanne) Dunsford, beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, numerous close friends, and special friends of Bill W. Predeceased by his daughter Lisa O’Donnell, parents Elmer and Bella (nee Arsenault) Dunsford, siblings Vera, Joseph, Leonard, Carol (Cliff Pound) and Wayne Dunsford (Linda Brazil). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. You may join us for the service by going to Damien’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. A private interment will take place in the RC Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul c/o St. Dunstan’s Basilica. Online condolences may be shared on Damien’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
Commented