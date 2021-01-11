E. Fred Lynch, RCMP Sgt (Retired)

May 5th, 1941 - January 6th, 2021
Lynch, E. Fred RCMP Sgt (Retired) It is with great sadness that we announce Fred’s passing in the early hours of Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Beach Grove Home with family by his side, age 79 years. He was a beloved husband of Linda (Horne) for over 55 years. Loving father to daughter Jennifer (Mike Chaisson), son Joey (Cathy) and cherished grandfather to granddaughters Janniel (Calgary), Tia (Justin) and Kearney (Victoria). He will be greatly missed by Riley and Gidget, his four legged fur balls. He is survived by brother Paul (Judy, deceased), sister Gail (Stan), as well as sister-in-law Sandra and brother-in-law Terry (Nancy) and by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Mildred Lynch and parents-in-law Ruth and Les Horne. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family (invitation only) visitation and funeral mass will be held. Family flowers only please. If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Fred’s Memory to the Alzheimer Society of PEI or the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
