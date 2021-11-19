We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

August 12th, 1944 - November 6th, 2021

Wilson, E. Ruth (nee Barrett) At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, November 6, 2021 of Elizabeth “Ruth” Wilson of Charlottetown, age 77 years. Dear mother of Anne Barry (Wayne) and Jeff Wilson (Kelly). Grandmother of Chris, Mitchell, and Jessica Barry; Avrey and Addison Wilson; Kyle and Michael Whitehouse. Sister of Sterling Barrett, George Barrett, Steve Barrett and Nancy Arsenault. Predeceased by her daughter Wendy Whitehouse and brother Ernie Barrett. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. By request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. On-line condolences may be shared on Ruth’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com