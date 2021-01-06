January 22nd, 1945 - January 3rd, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, January 3, 2021 of Earl Joseph Campbell. Beloved husband of Glenna (Welsh). Dear father of Debbie (deceased), Colette Neill (Garth) and Earl Jr. Loving grandfather of Ashley, Courtney, Eric, Amanda, Rebecca, Michael, Scott, Owen, Carter, Hunter and seven great-grandchildren Breanna, Bryson, Cody, Sophia, Hudson, Amelia and Sawyer. Brother of Betty Gibbs (John, deceased), Margaret McKearney, Shirley Galbraith, Roy (Gail) and Wayne. Predeceased by his parents John and Irene (Deagle) Campbell and brothers Francis and Ivan. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. www.belvederefh.com
