January 26th, 1969 - November 10th, 2021
Earl Kent Graham, age 52, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Earl was formerly from Shamrock and more recently Summerside. Predeceased by his parents, Delmar and Sybil (nee MacKay) Graham, Shamrock. Survived by brother Brian (Susan) and nephew Alex of Charlottetown, uncle and namesake Earl MacKay of Borden-Carleton, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be for invited family only. Vaccinations and masks will be required. No visiting hours at the family’s request. A private internment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made online in Earl’s memory to the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be shared on Earl’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
