July 2nd, 1936 - September 27th, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, September 27, 2021 of Earlene Mae Marsh (Lavers), Charlottetown, age 86 years. Beloved wife of Edward (Ted). Dear mother of Teddy (Therese), Debra MacKay (Tony) and Lise Marsh. Loving grandmother of Ryan, Bradley (Heather), Erin (Scott), Adam (deceased), Vanessa, Jimmy (Julia Anne), Brandie (Mark Goodyear), Caley and Jessica. Great grandmother of 8 and sister of Stu Lavers, Andrea Reid and Clara Ladner (deceased). Predeceased by her parents Earl and Florence (Cameron) Lavers. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by request. Memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Humane Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation PEI. Online condolences may be shared on Earlene’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
