September 4th, 1942 - July 6th, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 of Edward “Ed” Atkinson age 78 Years. Beloved husband of Marlene (Watts-Jones). Amazing Dad to his children Sheri Atkinson (Mike Hughes), Deanna Sark (Roger), and Scott Atkinson (Shannon). Beloved Papa to Tanner, Jake, Kamryn and Michael. Ed is lovingly remembered by the Watts family: Gary Watts (Rae), Grant Watts (Noella), Bessie Watts, Erica Dennis, Avalon Dennis, Holly Watts and Mathew Watts. Ed is predeceased by his first wife Donna (Smith), by his parents James and Rita (White) Atkinson and by his brother-in-law Harold Watts. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) service will be held. You are invited to join us virtually by going to Ed’s memorial page to view the service. Memorial donations may be made online to The PEI Cancer Treatment Centre of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Online condolences may be shared on Ed’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
