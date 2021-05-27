Edward Luke (Ed) Prebinski

May 30th, 1943 - May 21st, 2021
Edward Luke Prebinski of Cornwall PEI, aged 77 years, passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown PEI on Friday May 21 2021 after many years of battling heart disease. Beloved husband of Lynne (nee Bradshaw), father of Paul (Julie), Maureen (Michael) and grandfather to Kayla and Sara. Ed is also survived by his siblings Ronald, Jo-Ann, Susan, Carol-Lynn, and Michael (Gladys) as well as his nieces and nephews: Nadine (Martin), Nicolas (Maryse), Dany, David (Isabelle), Lory (Joey), Catherine and Thierry (Marilou). Besides his parents Luke and Edna, Ed was predeceased by his brother, Luc and niece Mia. Born in Montreal, Quebec, after completing his education, Ed served in the Canadian military for 24 years including a tour of duty with the UN in Cyprus and assignment to the Canadian Embassy in Tehran. He then spent his remaining working career with the Federal Government Departments of Veterans Affairs and Foreign Affairs. Ed was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal on November 5, 2012. Arrangements entrusted to Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown PEI; there will be no visitation or funeral service by personal request. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Quebec and PEI. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or to a charity of your choice. On-line condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com.
Commented