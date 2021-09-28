September 20th, 1940 - September 27th, 2021
At the Atlantic Baptist Home on Monday, September 27, 2021 of Eileen Mary Gallant (Handregan), Charlottetown, age 81 years. Beloved wife of J. Bernard Gallant. Dear mother of Leanne Devine (Gary) and John David “JD” Gallant (Tracy). Loving grandmother of Erin, Ellen, Mia and Landon. Sister of Thomas Handregan (Elaine) and Leo Handregan (Margie). Sister-in-law of Lynn Handregan. Predeceased by her parents Kevin and Ursuline (Cain) Handregan, by her brother Dermie Handregan and by her sister-in-law Brenda Handregan. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. Memorial donations may be made online to the Children’s Wish Foundation. Condolences may be shared on Eileen’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
