Elaine Christine (MacPhail) Large

The death of Elaine Large (nee MacPhail), formerly of York Point, occurred on Sunday, March 19th, 2023 on her 89th birthday at the PEI Atlantic Baptist Home with her husband by her side. Elaine was the daughter of the late Colin and Rita MacPhail (nee Abbott). She is survived by her adoring husband of 67 years Raymond Large. Elaine is survived by her brother Howard MacPhail (Jean deceased), sister Wilma Pater (Gerrit), and sister-in-law Kathy MacPhail (Willard deceased). Elaine leaves to mourn her beloved daughter Susan Merkley (Ottawa), granddaughters Kelly Reimer (Ryan) Bowmanville ON, Alexandra Reimer (Al) Ottawa, three great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. Lovingly remembered by sister-in-law Phyllis MacDonald (late Roy), and Lowell Large (Evelyn). Predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law Wendell, Harry, Aletha, and Betty. Due to personal request, there will be no public visitation. A private family viewing has taken place and a family celebration of Elaine’s life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff of the PEI Atlantic Baptist Home for their care of Elaine in recent years. Memorial donations may be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Center (cheques can be mailed to 93 Murchinson Lane, Charlottetown, PE, C1A 0G3) and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Belvedere Funeral Home.
