June 13th, 1930 - October 14th, 2021
At the Dr. John Gillis Memorial Lodge on Thursday, October 14, 2021 of Eleanor “Aletha” Larsen (Graham), Rose Valley, age 91 years. Dear mother of Cathy MacKenzie (David), Graham (Jo-Anne) and John. Remembered by her daughter-in-law Patsy. Loving grandmother of Kara, Krista (Josh) and Katelyn MacKenzie, Jonathan Larsen (Melissa), Leanne MacInnis (Chris), J.D. Larsen and Alisha Larsen. Great-grandmother of Jaylin, Harrison, Adrianna, MacKenzie and Adalyne. Sister of Ward Graham (Heather) and Ethel Blatch (Alan). Sister-in-law of Gail Graham. Aletha is fondly remembered by her past students. Predeceased by her husband Harold Larsen, by her parents Beecher and Eleanor (Frizzell) Graham and by her siblings Robert (Geraldine), Letitia MacDonald (Alex), Jack Graham, Helen Gillis (Vernon), Delmar Graham (Sybil) and Flora Graham. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) visitation will be held. A private (invitation only) funeral service will be held at St. John’s Presbyterian Church. You may join us for the service virtually through St. John’s Church in Belfast’s Facebook Page. Interment in St. John’s Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Belfast. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to St. John’s Presbyterian Church - Donations can be mailed to 2794 Garfield Rd, Belfast, PE C0A 1A0. Online condolences may be shared on Aletha’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com. Due to the current pandemic and public health restrictions masks and social distancing are required, and proof of vaccinations and government issued ID are required to attend the visitation.
