Surrounded by family at the Beach Grove Home on August 18, 2022 of Eleanor Elizabeth Tierney (nee McQuaid), age 87. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Tierney. Loving mother of Geralyn Doucette (Noel), Kenneth (Connie), Kathleen Coady (Peter), Emmett (Jane), Mary Holroyd (Scott), Joanne Tierney, Allan (Pam). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren; Angela (Tom), Jonathan (Amanda), Michael (Loni), Mark (Ania), Melissa, Matthew, Adam, Jenna (Ian), Kayla (Richard), Brandon, Ronan, Evin, Justin (Maddie), Katie (Alex), Emily (Peter), Jasmine, Joelle, Julianne, and Jaime and her great-grandchildren; Noelle, Cooper, Rose, McKinley, Sierra, Asher, William, Shannon, James, Adele, Evelyn, and Ella. Also remembered by her sister Kay McQuaid, Brother-in-law Gavin Toole, and sister-in-law Ida Tierney. Predeceased by her parents, Emmett and Mary (Malone) McQuaid, by her brothers, Ralph McQuaid and Austin McQuaid, her sister Elaine Toole, and by her sisters-in-law, Bernadette McQuaid and Theresa McQuaid. Also predeceased by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Louis and Mary Carragher, Joe and Josie Tierney, James and Dorothy Tierney, and Louis Tierney. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at St. Anne's Church, Emyvale on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Kelly's Cross Church Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared on Eleanor's Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com.
