Eleanor K. MacEachern

October 1st, 1932 - November 28th, 2020
Our loving mother, Eleanor, passed away Saturday, November 28th , 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, PEI, age 88 years. Mom and our late dad, Jack, married young and started a family in their home area of York Point. They eventually moved to town to proudly raise a family of six - Adele (Carl), Roberta (David), Aubrey (deceased), Bonnie (Shane), Stephen (Donna) and Darren (Heather.) She adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They adored her back. Mom cherished her late sister Norma and her brother-in-law Stanley Thompson and their family. Over the years Mom truly enjoyed the company of many dear friends and relatives sharing food and fun together. Mom was always looking out for everyone else. She had the energy and passion to deliver such kindness while staying both humble and grounded. Her employment with the Prince Edward Island Hospital and the QEH brought her great fulfillment where she made many lifelong friends. Mom welcomed our friends and our endeavours with enthusiasm. She was a very positive person and a non-judgemental role model for our family. She was our cheerleader. We will remember our mother for her beautiful smile and her kind and giving nature. Mom treated everyone with love and respect. Thank you to all of her caregivers, friends, volunteers, and staff at the QEH. Special thanks to the wonderful people at Geneva Villa for providing her with a comforting home in her later years. Our mother appreciated all your kindness. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid, there will be no service. A private interment will take place in Cornwall United Church Cemetery. On-line condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com “And He walks with me And He talks with me And He tells me I am his own And the joy we share As we tarry there None other has ever known” Quote from In The Garden We will have a wonderful family celebration of Mom’s life at a later time. Her loving family.
