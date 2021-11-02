Elinor Adele Smith

January 17th, 1916 - October 26th, 2021
Elinor’s passing occurred peacefully at the Garden Home on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 – two months short of her 106th birthday. She was the wife of the late Joseph Smith, sister to the late Ora Lawton and late brother Elwood Jenkins. She was mother to Floyd Smith (Charlottetown), Faye Vincent (Boston), Sharon Chesley-Smith (Dartmouth), Eric Smith (Edmonton) and Vaughn Smith (Charlottetown) and dearly loved mother-in-law to John Chesley, Judy MacPherson, and Myrtle Jenkins-Smith. Elinor was a beloved “Nanny” to 6 grandchildren including Craig Marshall (deceased), Michelle, Andrea, Jillian, Leah and Sara, plus, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Elinor and Floyd enjoyed many years of community card games, up to 5 times per week all over the Island, having a great time and socializing with family and their many friends and neighbors. Elinor was an important partner on the family farm with Joe in Millview, PE then worked in retail in Charlottetown before her retirement. She and Floyd spent their time together visiting relatives, attending plays, wakes, church activities, a few political events, craft work, charitable acts and socializing. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, visitation by invitation only Friday October 29, 2021. Funeral at St. Andrews United Church, Vernon Bridge Saturday October 30, 2021 at 10:00AM (limited seating), to be live streamed https://www.facebook.com/standrewsvernonbridge A celebration of life will be held in August 2022. Memorial donations may be made online to Anderson House or St. Andrews United Church. Online condolences may be shared on Elinor’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
