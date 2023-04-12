Elizabeth "Jean" (MacKay) Steele

May 23, 1940 ~ April 2, 2023 (age 82)

It is with great sadness the family of Elizabeth “Jean” Steele (nee MacKay) announces her peaceful passing with her family by her side on April 2nd, 2023 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital following a brief illness. Born on May 23rd, 1940 to the late James and Margaret (MacMurdo) MacKay of Clinton, Prince Edward Island.

Tags

Recommended for you