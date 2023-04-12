Elizabeth "Jean" (MacKay) Steele

It is with great sadness the family of Elizabeth “Jean” Steele (nee MacKay) announces her peaceful passing with her family by her side on April 2nd, 2023 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital following a brief illness. Born on May 23rd, 1940 to the late James and Margaret (MacMurdo) MacKay of Clinton, Prince Edward Island.
Pre-deceased by her loving husband Paul. Cherished mother of Rick (Rachel), Mike (Amanda), Larry (Doug), Shannon (Genia), and Tara Steele. Loving Grammy to Jordan (Lindsay), Lincoln (Penny), and Danica (Patrick). Special Nana to Alessandra, Walker, and Garrett. Jean will be deeply missed by her sister's, Carol Ann (Rick) Valcourt, and Barb (Wilbur) Birt; sister-in-law, Irma (Roger- deceased); brother-in-law, Merrill (Carol); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by her daughter, Cindy; brother, Roger; and sister-in-law, Anne (Bernie) Chivilo.
Jean enjoyed the lasting friendships that developed over her years of quilting with her quilting groups. Her Tuesday “Sister's Day” held a special place in her heart.
Special thanks to Dr. Cunniffe and the staff of Unit 3, as well to Dr. Walsh, nurses, and staff of the ICU for their exceptional care and kindness shown to her and the family. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7pm. Funeral to be held at St. Pius the X Church on Thursday at 10:30am. You may view this service virtually via the following link https://youtube.com/live/V9VIIo2MbtU. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prince Edward Home who provided care to Jean’s daughter Cindy for many years (cheques may be mailed to 75 Maypoint Road, Charlottetown, PE, C1E 1V6), as well as the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation.
Commented