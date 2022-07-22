Elizabeth Jean Neill

The death occurred at Beach Grove Home, Charlottetown, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 of Elizabeth (Beth) Jean Neill, formerly of North Milton, aged 95, wife of the late Preston Neill. Beth was born in Alma, P.E.I., October 15th, 1926, daughter of the late John E. and Janetta (Horne) Mountain. Loving mother to Glenda (Art) Masey, Sheila (Ross) Harrington, Sharon (Dale) MacIntosh, and Therin (Jean) Neill. Grandmother to Gwendy Harrington, Bob (Alanna Zito) Harrington, Amanda (Ryan) Windsor, Steven (Jade Laramie) MacIntosh, Janna (Johan) Van Walderveen, Angela (Chad) MacDonald, and Jeffery Neill. Step-grandmother to Terri (Tyler) Mason, Steven Clarke, Pam (Serge) Lemieux, and Art Jr. Masey. Also survived by 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Tracey Dawn Neill; sisters: Lila (late Ralph) Squarebriggs, Hattie (late James) Johnston, Muriel (late Jack) Nisbet, and Blanche (late Keith) Bowness; sisters-in-law: Rena (late Peter) MacCaull, Violet Norrie-Bruce (late Earl Norrie and late Arnold Bruce), Rosamond (late David), Pattie, and Orva Neill, and brother-in-law Irving (late Mary) Neill. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 26 from 1:30p.m. to 2:45p.m. followed by the funeral in the funeral home chapel at 3p.m. Interment in Fairview Baptist Cemetery, North Milton. Family flowers only. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society, Beach Grove Home, and Grace Baptist Church. Thank you to all the staff at Beach Grove Home for the exceptional care for Beth over the past ten years. Our family is forever grateful. Messages of condolence may be shared on Beth’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com.
Commented