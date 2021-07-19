Elizabeth "Libby" MacDonald

May 24th, 1945 - July 11th, 2021
With very heavy hearts and with family by her side we sadly announce the passing of Elizabeth “Libby” Dawn MacDonald (nee Thomson) age 76. Beloved wife of Blair MacDonald. Loving and devoted mother to Christopher (Lysa) MacDonald, Jason MacDonald, and Aaron (Bong-gi Sohn ) MacDonald. Adoring, proud grandmother to Landon and Jorja MacDonald. Libby will be remembered by her siblings David (Gloria) Thomson, Gayle (Ralph) Sanderson, Kenny (Nancy) Thomson, Alan (Merle) Thomson. Will also be missed by many, many in laws and nieces and nephews both on PEI and from away. Predeceased by her parents David and Etta Thomson. Our deepest gratitude to the staff of Unit 2 and 7 at the QEH for their care during these past few weeks. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private (invitation only) service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made directly to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or the PEI Cancer Treatment Center. Online condolences may be shared on Libby’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
