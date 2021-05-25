May 7th, 1923 - May 16th, 2021
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing in Charlottetown, on Sunday, May 16, 2021 of Ella Mae Ranahan (nee Arbing) of Charlottetown, aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Joseph Ranahan, she leaves to mourn her daughters Sandra (Robert) Landry, Johnson's River and Susan (Dwight) Kirkham, Fortune Cove and grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) Landry, Melissa (Jeremy) Boudreau, Katie (Jack Lynk) Kirkham, and Thomas (Morgan) Kirkham, great grandchildren Andrew Weir, Logan, Jackson and Gavin Landry, Patrick Kirkham, step great grandson Dylan Whalen and great, great granddaughter Sophie Weir. She was predeceased by her parents William and Edith (White) Arbing and sisters Myrtle (Len) Andrew, Jesse (Earl) Mill, Hazel (George) Darrach, Jane (George) Wilson, Pearl, Ruth (Ben) Bowerbank, June MacInnis (Lawrence MacLure), and Marjorie (Ray) MacKinnon and brothers Gordon and John Windsor (Dick) Arbing. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Memorial Donations may be made online to Operation Smile Canada or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences maybe shared at www.belvederefh.com
