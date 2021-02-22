July 23rd, 1933 - February 16th, 2021
Peacefully at home, after a brief illness and surrounded by family, Ellsworth Harrison Proud, age 87, passed into the presence of his loving Saviour, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Dear husband for 68 years of Velda (Proude) and adored Dad of Jo-Anne Willis (Kendall), David Proud (Elaine), Dianne DeVries (Fenno), Sue-Anne Jay (Robert), Lloyd Proud (Geri-Lynn) and Lori-Anne Lewis (Chad). Grampy to Tracy McKenna, Lisa Addy, Monica Wheaton, Rachael Murphy, Matthew DeVries, Travis DeVries, Nichole MacLean, Laura Fraser, Nicholas Jay, Amber Poole, Mitchell Jay, Dawson Proud, Colton Proud, Thomas Lewis, Jodi Lewis, Morgan Lewis, Katelyn Lewis and Sydney Lewis. Great-Grampy to 24. Brother to Verna Carr (Bill, deceased), Florence Houston, George Proud (Dorothy), Mary Graham (deceased), Fulton Proud (Cindi) and Doris Shannon (Eldon, deceased). Brother-in-law to Greta Willis (Orville), Dorothy LeBreton (Adrien) and Gordon Graham. Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Dr. Andrew Wohlgemut, the stroke unit staff, the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre and the Palliative Home Care Team who supported the family in caring for Ellsworth in his last days. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) funeral service will be held. You may join us for the service by going to Ellsworth’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. Memorial donations may be made to the Emmanuel Bible Camp. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
