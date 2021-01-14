April 29th, 1922 - January 10th, 2021
Peacefully at the Garden Home, with her family at her side, on Sunday, January 10, 2021 of Elsie Gertrude Barrett (Coles), Charlottetown, age 98 years. She was predeceased by her devoted husband James Sterling Barrett in 2014 and by her parents Elmer and Millicent Coles. Dear mother of Wayne (Anne), Fred (Mary Lee), Jean Barrett, Barb Hughes (Frank), and Sherri Barrett (Jenny). Elsie is lovingly remembered by her 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family visitation will be held (Invitation only). A service and interment will take place later in the spring. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made on-line to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be shared on Elsie’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com
