December 8th, 1930 - December 3rd, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, December 3, 2020 of Elvert John Penny, Vernon River, age 89 years. Dear father of Elvert Earl (Lona) and John (Jennifer). Grandfather of Tammy, Terri, Tina (Roy) and Tonia. Great grandfather of Kaleb, Jaxson, Makayla, Siarra, Madison and Mason. He will be remembered and sadly missed by his special friend Estelle Acorn. Predeceased by his parents Earl and Bertha (Kennedy) Penny and son Scott. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel. A private interment will take place in St. Andrew’s United Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Andrew’s United Church Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented