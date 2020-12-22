August 4th, 1926 - December 20th, 2020
Peacefully with his family by his side at the PEI Atlantic Baptist Home, the death occurred Sunday, December 20, 2020 of Eric P. MacPhail, formerly from New Haven and Clyde River, age 94 years. Eric’s faith in God was unwavering throughout his life. Dear father of Paul, deceased (Jo-Ann), Ann, Ruth Nelson (Allan). Grandfather of Mark, Victoria, and Peter MacPhail, Callie and Drew Nelson, and Grace MacPhail-Wagner. Pre-deceased by his wife Wanda (Livingston), his parents J. Heber and Ethel (Cruwys) MacPhail and by his sister Beulah Ladner (Ernest). Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel. You may join us for the service by going to Eric’s Memorial Page at www.belvederefh.com for the livestream link. We would like to thank the staff of Atlantic Baptist Home and staff of Burnside Community Care, Clyde River for their wonderful care for Eric. If so desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Clyde River Baptist Church Cemetery, 42 Clyde River Rd, Rte 247, Clyde River, PE C0A 1H1 or online to CNIB. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
