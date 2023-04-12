Eric Stewart

On September 3rd, 1939, in Hopefield, PEI, Pearl and Dougie Stewart welcomed their first child, a boy, they named Eric. No middle name - couldn’t afford it. Eric spent his youngest years in Wood Islands and then later went on to Prince of Wales College in the big city of Charlottetown. Upon completion of school, he worked in a small airport in the woods of Northern New Brunswick on a massive operation to kill the spruce budworm. There were 26 Boeing Stearman biplanes doing the spraying and 2 Cessnas “that made sure they were doing it properly”. Eric was a clerk who recorded how much spray and fuel each aircraft took on; a rather menial job, but one that inspired Eric to become a pilot.
Upon his return to PEI, his Mom was certain that would have no money but, to her surprise, he handed over all of his paycheques … he’d made enough gambling to cover his costs of living and bring home something to Mom. In the fall of 1957 he began his training with the Royal Canadian Air Force and got his wings in 1959. At the age of 19 he was off to Europe for a 4 year and 2 month tour on 421 Squadron in Grostenquin, France “protecting our skies” and having the time of his life flying planes and making great friends.
Eric met Carole in 1964 while stationed in Penhold, Alberta. The two fell madly in love and were married in 1965. The same year, Eric joined Air Canada and began his almost 33-year career as Captain Stewart, based in Montreal. In 1967, they had their daughter, Stacey, followed by son Craig in 1968. The family of four packed up and moved to Midhurst, Ontario in 1975 and Eric would fly out of Toronto for the next 20 years. Eventually, Eric somehow convinced Carole to move “home” to PEI and he commuted to Toronto until early retirement at age 57.
Life on PEI was wonderful. Eric and Carole both enjoyed golfing at Belvedere and made many great friends over the years. They’d head down to Florida in the winter months for “spring training” and be back in time for the first feed of lobster every year. Life was good. If it all ended today, he’d say, it would be all right; I’ve had a great life already. He always made sure everyone around him was also having a great life. He brightened every room, told the best (and worst) jokes, opened his home and heart to everyone and gave the best hugs ever.
On April 8, 2023, Eric was called to “protect our skies” again; this time as an angel. Early in the morning hours, Eric was with his loved ones as he took his last breath on this earth and moved on. He leaves behind his wife, Carole, daughter Stacey, son Craig and his beloved dog, Ceilidh. His welcoming committee on the other side include his mother and father, his dear sister, Edith, his mother and father-in-law, Helen and Oscar Svedberg, his nephew Dean, sister-in-law Erna, brother-in-law Warren and several friends who are definitely looking forward to hearing some of his stories and getting one of those hugs.
Eric is survived by two brothers, Murdoch (Nancy), and Doug (Helen) and three brothers-in-law, Erick, Gerry (Linda) and Brian. He was Uncle Eric to Wade, Ronnie, Ian, Natalie, Mary, Brooke, Nick, Angela, Dan, Dave, Tiiu, Tyver, Alida, Trevor, Rachel and Chrystal.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation on Wednesday, April 12th from 1-3pm followed by a memorial service in the funeral home chapel at 3pm. Times are tough so please consider donating to the local food bank in lieu of flowers.
A special thank you to the staff at Beach Grove Home and everyone else who has helped us during the last few years as we navigated through the challenges, and sometimes rewards, associated with Alzheimer’s. Eric truly felt “at home” and we knew he was being taken care of when we were no longer the best ones for the job. Thank you all.
