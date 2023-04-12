Eric Stewart

September 3, 1939 ~ April 8, 2023 (age 83)

On September 3rd, 1939, in Hopefield, PEI, Pearl and Dougie Stewart welcomed their first child, a boy, they named Eric.  No middle name - couldn’t afford it.  Eric spent his youngest years in Wood Islands and then later went on to Prince of Wales College in the big city of Charlottetown.  Upon completion of school, he worked in a small airport in the woods of Northern New Brunswick on a massive operation to kill the spruce budworm.  There were 26 Boeing Stearman biplanes doing the spraying and 2 Cessnas “that made sure they were doing it properly”.  Eric was a clerk who recorded how much spray and fuel each aircraft took on; a rather menial job, but one that inspired Eric to become a pilot.

