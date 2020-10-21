May 30th, 1932 - October 19th, 2020
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, surrounded by family, on Monday, October 19, 2020 of Erma Marguerite Pollard (Gamester), Cornwall, age 88 years. Wife of the late Arthur Pollard. Dear mother of Lloyd (Glenda), Diana Linkletter (Gary), Kevin (Wanda), Beryl Pollard, and Cheryl Feehan (Greg). Loving grandmother of Emily, Allister, Greg, Sarah, Kirk, Crystal, Scott, Leigh, Shanna, Blair, Steven, Adam, Jonathan and Erin. Great grandmother of 13. Also survived by sister Elva Pollard. Predeceased by her brothers Louis and Byron Gamester. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private family (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held at West River United Church. A private interment will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made online to the West River United Church Pastoral Charge. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
Commented