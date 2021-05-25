Ernest John Brennan

April 14th, 1938 - May 18th, 2021
The death occurred peacefully at Whisperwood Villa on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 of Ernest Brennan, Charlottetown, age 83 years. Beloved husband of 60 years to Mickey (nee Ethel McWade) and dear father to sons Brian (Cariann), David (Alison) and John (Shelley). Loving Grandpa to Brianne, Nicholas, Sarah and Julie. He is survived by sisters Frances Dorsey, Iris McRae and Marion Leonard. Predeceased by sister Pauline Donovan. Ernie was born in Kinkora the son of the late Martin and Corletta (Murtagh) Brennan. A graduate of Kinkora High School, he went on to obtain his CA designation with R.D. Manning & Co., becoming a partner in 1972. The company then merged with Coopers & Lybrand in 1980 and Ernie was appointed partner-in-charge of the Charlottetown office, a senior position he would hold in offices in Saskatoon and Toronto over the next 20 years. He retired from the firm in 1993 and returned to the island to become Director of Fiscal Management for the Province. Later he would become Principal Secretary and Chief Policy Advisor for Premier Catherine Callbeck. Ernie ended his career at Padinox Inc. / Paderno. He was always a community minded man who gave generously of his time to Boy Scouts, United Way and the QEH Friends of Life Campaign. He was a board member of the Confederation Centre of the Arts, U.P.E.I., Canada Post and Airport Authority to name a few. He was an active member of Holy Redeemer Parish. A life well lived, he will be missed. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family service will be held in the funeral home chapel. A private interment will be in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
