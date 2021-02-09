October 1st, 1931 - February 4th, 2021
The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, February 4th, 2021 of Ethel Irene Gilmore (nee Rogers), in her 90th year. Precious mother of Phyllis Chapple (Don) and their children Daniel, David, and Esther and families; Ann Jardine (Don) and their children, Carrie and Marcus and families. She is survived by 18 great grandchildren; siblings Charles Rogers (Lillian), Barb Rathburn (John) and Betty Sheehan (Kevin); sister-in-law, Lorraine Rogers and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her loving husband, Waitstill, grandson Geoffrey Jardine, brothers Eddie Rogers (Barb & Dorothy), sister Mary McCartie (Don), David Rogers and her husband’s siblings: Charlie, Eleanor, Frank, Jean, Marjorie, and their spouses. Ethel had resided at the Garden Home, Charlottetown for almost 6 years, where staff had become like family to her. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where, due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private (invitation only) service will be held. To join us for the livestreaming of Ethel's service please visit https://youtu.be/nTZ35tozymE. Memorial donations may be made to Cornwall Christian Church or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented