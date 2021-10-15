January 16th, 1925 - October 12th, 2021
Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with family by her side on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 of Ethel Irene Ross (nee Buell), Charlottetown, age 96 years. She is survived by her sisters Charlotte MacLeod and Doreen MacLeod. Predeceased by her parents Simon and Catherine Buell, and siblings Clayton, Sadie, Elizabeth, Emily, Daniel, Herman, Leon, Garnet, Dorothy and infant brother Lorne. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private (invitation only) funeral service will be held. Interment in Murray River Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared on Ethel’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
