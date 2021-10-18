August 7th, 1937 - October 14th, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, October 14, 2021 of Ethel “Marie” MacLennan (Russell), Charlottetown, age 84 years. Dear mother of Heather Valsangkar (Neil), Julie Hughes (Allan) and Jody Vokey (Kevin). Loving grandmother of Nathan, Nick, Sam, Ryan, Olivia and Paige. Sister of Ralph Russell (Martha). Sister-in-law of Carol Russell. Predeceased by her beloved husband Hillard MacLennan, by her mother Hazel (Coles) Russell, brothers Alton Russell (Wilma) and Charles. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. Interment will be in People’s Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made online to Spring Park United Church or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com Due to the current pandemic and public health restrictions masks and social distancing are required, and proof of vaccinations and government issued ID are required to attend the visitation and service.
