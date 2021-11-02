December 3rd, 1926 - October 24th, 2021
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Eugenia McCarvill, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on October 24, 2021. Survived by her children, Helena MacKinnon (Doug), Krystyna Terebenec, Anna Dunphy (Kevin), Mark McCarvill (Catherine Durnan); her grandchildren Bronwyn Dunphy (Troy Richardson), Mitchell Dunphy (Laura McDonald), her great-grandchild, Sophia Dunphy, and her cousin Danusia Schab in Zielona Gora, Poland. Pre-deceased by her parents, Michael and Anna Jaworska, her first husband Michael Terebenec and her second, Gerald McCarvill. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with private visitation (invitation only) and funeral service (invitation only) at St. Malachy’s Church. If so desired, donations can be made to St. Malachy’s Cemetery Fund.
