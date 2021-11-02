Eugenia McCarvill

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

December 3rd, 1926 - October 24th, 2021

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Eugenia McCarvill, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on October 24, 2021. Survived by her children, Helena MacKinnon (Doug), Krystyna Terebenec, Anna Dunphy (Kevin), Mark McCarvill (Catherine Durnan); her grandchildren Bronwyn Dunphy (Troy Richardson), Mitchell Dunphy (Laura McDonald), her great-grandchild, Sophia Dunphy, and her cousin Danusia Schab in Zielona Gora, Poland. Pre-deceased by her parents, Michael and Anna Jaworska, her first husband Michael Terebenec and her second, Gerald McCarvill. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home with private visitation (invitation only) and funeral service (invitation only) at St. Malachy’s Church. If so desired, donations can be made to St. Malachy’s Cemetery Fund.