Eva Emily (Shaw) Ellis

March 17, 1922 ~ February 20, 2023 (age 100)

The family of Eva Emily Ellis announce her peaceful passing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, February 20th, 2023, 25 days short of her 101st birthday. Born on March 17th, 1922, in Cape Wolfe PE, she was the daughter of the late George and Pearl (Cooke) Shaw. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband Harold Ellis, after 60 years of marriage, and her daughter Freda Margaret.

Tags

Recommended for you