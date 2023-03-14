Eva Emily (Shaw) Ellis

The family of Eva Emily Ellis announce her peaceful passing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, February 20th, 2023, 25 days short of her 101st birthday. Born on March 17th, 1922, in Cape Wolfe PE, she was the daughter of the late George and Pearl (Cooke) Shaw. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband Harold Ellis, after 60 years of marriage, and her daughter Freda Margaret.
Eva leaves to mourn her daughter and caregiver, Beverley; son, Grant; sister, Adele (Harold) Moore; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Ivan - deceased) Shaw; and much-loved Lauri Anne and Trent, as well as Ty, Tristen, and Kinley Good. Eva felt she was blessed to have so many nieces and nephews (too numerous to mention) whom she dearly loved and always had a keen interest and pride in the young men and women they have become.
Eva was predeceased by her brothers, Leigh (Dale), Lloyd (Janet), Samuel (Annie), sister, Lillas Pearle, Ivan, Robert (Dorothy Ann), Victor (Shirley); mother and father-in-law Theodore and Minnie (Munn) Ellis; brothers and sisters-in-law, Margaret Ellis, Cecil Ellis, William (Phyllis), Eric (Isabel), Alden (Margaret), and Olin (Leah).
Eva lived her life in the light of the word of God which she read faithfully and spent much time in prayer for all her loved ones and for any and all in need of experiencing God's mercy and grace in their lives.
Eva abounded in serving her Lord through her ministry of hospitality. Her funeral is being held in the Charlottetown Bible Chapel where she and Harold were among a nucleus of fellow believers who built the first building to hold services in 1955 and the first meeting was held in January 1956.
Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home, 175 Belvedere Avenue with visiting hours from 3:00 till 6:00 p.m., on Friday, February 24th, 2023.
Funeral service to be held on Saturday at the Charlottetown Bible Chapel, 35 Lincolnwood Avenue Charlottetown, with a visiting hour from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. and the funeral commencing at 2:00 p.m. You may participate virtually during this service via the following link https://youtu.be/KePH8xY8StQ.
Memorials may be made in Eva's memory online to Pat and the Elephant, mailed to Emmanuel Bible Camp, 406 Suffolk Road, Rte# 222, Dunstaffnage, PE, C1C 0P6, or a charity of your choice.
