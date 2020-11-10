September 4th, 1942 - November 6th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, November 6, 2020 of Fairlie Sandra Wallace, Meadowbank, age 78 years. Sister of Hartley Corney. Also survived by nephews Michael (Janice), Paul, Kevin (Merrilees), Mark (Liz), niece-in-law Melanie Morin and friend Will Nicholson. Proud aunt of Damien, Samantha, Delphene, Victor, Arthur, Angus, Lida and Theo. Predeceased by her husband Vince Wallace, her parents Si and Helen (Darrach) Corney, sister Dolina, and sister-in-law Nancy Corney. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) visitation and funeral service will be held. A private interment will take place in Appin Road Cemetery. Thank you to the doctors and nurses from the ICU Unit and Dialysis Unit of the QEH and Geneva Villa for their excellent care to Fairlie. Memorial donations may be made to the Dialysis Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
