November 16th, 1939 - June 20th, 2021
At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Sunday, June 20, 2021 of Ferne Evelyn Riggs (Townshend), in her 82nd year. Wife of the late Carl Riggs. Mother of Roger (Nancy), Darren (Candy) and Andrew (Leanne). Grandmother of Evan, Hanna; Sydney, Aidan; Abel, Laura, and Sophie. Sister of Ira Townshend (Lori). Special aunt to Barry Stewart and David Townshend. Daughter of the late John “Jack” and Inez Townshend. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared on Ferne’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
