August 2nd, 1933 - November 13th, 2021
The death occurred in Charlottetown on Saturday, November 13, 2021 of Florence Helena Pound (nee Bruce), age 88 years. Left to mourn are her much loved children Norris, Connie, Bill and Julie; her darling grandchildren Dr. Jeremy Pound, Melissa Pound Scadding, Rebecca Pound Radcliffe, Rachel Morrison, Dr. Adam Pound, Liam Pound, Giulia & Ana Luisa Brito Pound, Jessica Gaudet Turnbull, Christopher Sheppard, Chantal Rapport, Erika, Carson & Jennifer Dillon; and her many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Mabel Bruce and by her sisters and brothers George, Arthur, Maurice, Lyda, Edythe and Barbara. Thank you to all the staff on Unit 8 who gave exceptional care and compassion in her final hours. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where cremation will take place. No funeral or visiting hours by personal request. Memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared on Florence’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
