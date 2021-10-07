November 9th, 1930 - October 2nd, 2021
At Whisperwood Villa on Saturday, October 2, 2021 of Floyd Bennette Buell of Ten Mile House, age 90 years. Floyd is remembered as a kind and gentle soul who will be especially missed by Karen and Sarah. Floyd worked as a mechanical engineer on a tugboat, enjoyed scuba diving, served as VP of PVI, as President of PSA and taught mechanics. He will be most recently remembered as a real estate agent. Dear father of Susan, Karen and Kevin. Loving grandfather of John, Joshua, Alexander and Sarah. Stepfather of Malcolm. Brother of Garnet. Predeceased by his wife Ferne (Sharam), partner Lynn Taylor, parents Freeman and Annie (Beck) Buell. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private family interment will be held. Memorial donations may be made online to Alzheimer Society of PEI. Online condolences may be shared on Floyd’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com
