Frances (Fran) (Rossiter) Carmichael

September 11, 1927 ~ January 5, 2023 (age 95)
On January 5, 2023, Frances (Fran) Carmichael of Sherwood, age 95 years, passed away peacefully at Whisperwood Villa, her home for the past 9 years. Born in Charlottetown, Fran was a daughter of the late Phillip and Alycia Rossiter. In 1968, at the age of 40, Fran married Keith Carmichael of Sherwood, who’s wife Ruth (Keeping) had passed a year earlier. Keith and Ruth had four children, ages 5 to 17 at the time Fran & Keith were married. Fran is survived by these children, Marlene Bryenton (Lloyd), Joanne Crerar (Ray), Dennis Carmichael (C. Joanne), and Lynn Dorosh (Shawn), as well as 7 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Fran is also predeceased by her husband, Keith (2008), and all her siblings, sisters Phyllis Corbett (Bill), Louisa MacDonald (Jerry), and Bernie Dorion (Leo), and brothers Phillip (Bud) Rossiter, and Rod Rossiter. Fran worked for the Federal Income Tax Department for many years both prior to, and for a couple years after her marriage, then spent her time at home raising her family. Fran was an avid bowler and curler in her early life, and became an avid golfer in her late 40’s, becoming very involved with the Ladies Golf Association at the Belvedere Golf Club, where she was on many committees. Having a summer home in Stanhope, by her 60’s, Fran started playing golf most summers at the Stanhope Golf Club with the 9 Hole Ladies group, and also socialized with them on a frequent basis. In their mid / late 40’s, Keith and Fran started making annual winter trips to various places worldwide, and by their mid 50’s, started spending their winters in Florida, which they did until their late 70’s. Fran was a devout Catholic, but still loved her colorful jokes! Fran loved the water, and in addition to the time she and Keith spent in Florida, and at their summer home in Stanhope, Fran would swim 3 to 5 days a week at the Best Western, her winter home for over 10 years, after they stopped travelling to Florida. She was a people person, and always looked forward to socializing during Happy Hour. Her wit and kindness will be missed by all. Fran loved music, and dancing, and even learned to play the ukulele while living at Whisperwood. A Funeral and Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Belvedere Funeral Home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gifts From The Heart Inc. in Charlottetown, or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Fran’s family would like to especially thank Fran’s long time friend, Louise Stewart, for her kindness, and frequent visits, all the staff at Whisperwood, and especially her team of palliative care nurses for their support, kindness, and care during Fran’s last few months, allowing her to die with the grace and dignity she lived her entire life.
