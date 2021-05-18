Frances Robert Carter French

September 5th, 1941 - April 25th, 2021
The death occurred peacefully at his residence, Charlottetown on Sunday, April 25, 2021 of Carter French, aged 79 years. Beloved husband for 60 years of Muriel French (nee Grandmaison). Carter was born in Ottawa, son of the late Maurice and Loretta French. Dear father of Grant (Andree), Donna (Peter), Chris, deceased (Carole-Ann), Michael (Barb) and Tracey. Brother to Lee, deceased, Wayne (Firma) and Bob (Joyce). Brother-in-law to Gary (Suzanne), Jon (Shirley), Judy and Eileen. Wonderful Grandpa to David, Kevin, Steven, Nancy, Jamie, Katie, Vanessa, Melissa, Mitch, Emma, Sam, Maigan, Matt, Ben, Austin and 10 great grandchildren. Carter loved fishing, dogs, reading books and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) service will be held in the funeral home chapel. You may join us for the service by clicking the livestream link below. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
