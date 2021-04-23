Francis Arthur Gaudet

July 22nd, 1947 - April 18th, 2021
Frank Gaudet was born in Charlottetown on July 22, 1947 to Harold and Lady Gaudet, the fifth of eight kids. He told stories of a childhood filled with much fun and a few near death adventures with Pat, George, Judie, Harry, Ginny, John, and Denise, and their many friends. They ran through the parks near their house on Sydney Street, played on the banks of the Hillsborough River, and evaded the discipline of the nuns at school. Later they would dance The Twist at home, older siblings teaching younger how to light up a dance floor. He attended the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design in Halifax, then joined the many young Canadians who were hitchhiking around the country in the 1960s and 70s. He caroused on Yonge Street in Toronto, and worked as a painter on the Lions Gate Bridge in Vancouver, before making his way back to PEI. He worked building props at the Confederation Centre of the Arts and as a lifeguard for the National Park in North Rustico. There he met Judy (Yeo) Gaudet, and they would settle in Vernon Bridge. They had three children, Mary, Caitlin, and Christina, and he was a devoted father. When he did have to yell at a disobedient daughter he would later apologize, calmly talking through a plan for both to do better next time. He joined AA in Cherry Valley when his children were young and remained sober ever after. He built a sign business, no small feat for a man with undiagnosed dyslexia in the days before SpellCheck. He loved dogs and cats, including Johnny, a border collie mix he trained in a single day, who was his faithful companion on errands, and Pinball the cat who enlivened his later years. After his separation he stayed in the house on the Vernon River, a place he loved. He swam and rowed there in the summers, skied and skated over it in the winters. He kept a close eye on his wildlife neighbours, spotting the first bald eagle to return to eastern PEI after DDT was banned. He met Bunty Albert at Beanz Cafe in Charlottetown, where they connected over a shared love of good coffee, theater, the outdoors, and motorcycles. After she joined him in Vernon Bridge they spent many happy years together. They worked on plays for ACT (A Community Theatre), with Frank again making props. They took motorcycle trips through eastern Canada and the US, and even to Timbuktu. They explored San Francisco, Peru, Thailand, China, and England. When not away for university, Bunty's children, Danielle and Michael Albert, joined his. They spent Christmas holidays together, and in the summers jumped off the Vernon River bridge with Frank. He was delighted to become a grandfather with the birth of Danielle’s daughter Charlotte, and later Caitlin’s triplets Will, Ellie, and Luke in San Francisco. On his 68th birthday Frank was diagnosed with dementia, which made sense of changes that had been simmering for a few years. He remained quite independent, with the love and support of Bunty, until her death in 2019. At that time he moved to the Prince Edward Home, where he was well cared for but never entirely content with life away from the river. In 2020, he was able to again move into his own place in Charlottetown. Caregiver Gail and her outstanding team of women brought joy, dignity, long walks, and delicious home baking to his final year. He died peacefully at home on April 18, 2021. He is predeceased by his parents Harold and Lady (Patricia Gray) Gaudet, his sister Patricia O’Shea, his brother George Gaudet, and his wife Bunty (Joan McCabe) Albert. He is missed by Judie and Ken Goulden, Harry and Sandra Gaudet, Elaine Gaudet, John and Germiane Gaudet, Virginia MacDonald, and Denise and Keith McPhail along with his children Mary Gaudet and Lwam Ghebrehariat, Caitlin Gaudet, Christina and Mark White, Danielle Albert and Adam Braha, Michael Albert and Amy Kirkwood, his grandchildren Charlotte, Callum and Nate Braha, Annabelle, Henry, and Simon Albert, and Will, Ellie, and Luke Trotter, and his caregiver Gail Roach. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A memorial service is anticipated for August 2021. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of PEI. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
