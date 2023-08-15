It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Francis Nicholas Isaac surrounded by family, on August 9th, 2023. Born on November 27th, 1939, in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Frank was the eldest son of the late Nicholas and Barbara Isaac (Lukow.) In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Sharon. He is survived by his wife Gertie (nee Rush,), and children Donna & Sean (June,) as well as his granddaughter Mikaela. He is also survived by his brothers, Wilfred, & Chuck (Laura Lee,) and sisters, Wilda, Rita (Phillip,) and Catherine (Art.) Frank joined the Canadian Navy when he was 18 years old and served his country for 10 years, sacrificing many moments away from his family. Frank was also an avid and lifelong fan of the Montreal Canadians, never once missing a game. Nothing brought him more joy than sitting down with a homecooked meal to watch a hockey game on Saturday nights. Frank was also incredibly proud of his children and granddaughter Mikaela. In the summertime, Frank also enjoyed summer trips to Cape Breton to fish with his brother Chuck. Frank also had a unique sense of humour that some may not understand, but for those close to him, it brought us laughter and sweet memories to remember in these hard times. Frank always kept his Syrian and Ukrainian culture alive by cooking food often for his close family, which he has passed on to his granddaughter Mikaela. The family would like to thank the staff at provincial palliative care and QEH for providing comfort to Frank in his last days. In addition, thanks to special friends Dodie and Hazel.
