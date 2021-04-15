July 31st, 1933 - April 11th, 2021
At the Kings County Memorial Hospital on Sunday, April 11, 2021 of Frank MacMillan, Stratford, age 87 years. Husband of Jane (Lake). Father of Jeffrey (Grace), Paul (Caroline) and Grace (Chak). Grandfather of David and Danielle MacMillan, Martina, Patrick and Christian MacMillan and Savannah Rogers. Brother of Mary Carragher, Florence Richards and Wilfred (Marilyn). Brother-in-law of Barb MacMillan and Carol MacMillan. Predeceased by parents Ambrose and Florence (Driscoll) MacMillan, brothers Gavin, Joe, George, Gerald and Leo. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society or the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
