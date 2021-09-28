Frederick Morse

January 31st, 1936 - September 24th, 2021
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, September 24, 2021 of Frederick Ray Morse Jr., Charlottetown, age 85 Years. Husband of the late Sandra (Powell). Father of Jonathan Morse (Lisa), Joanne Morse (Grace), Will Morse (Laura), Debbie MacLeod (Alan), Michael Bagnall (Bonnie). Lovingly remembered by his five step-grandchildren and one step great granddaughter Maisy Alena. Survived by his brothers John (Barbara) and Gerald (Marilyn) and their families. Predeceased by his parents Frederick Ray Sr. and Annie May (Chisholm) Morse, son Jeffrey Scott Morse and his brother Grant Morse. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by request. Memorial donations may be made on-line to Park Royal United Church or Habitat for Humanity. Condolences may be shared at www.belvederefh.com
Commented