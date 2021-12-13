Gael Goodman (Blencowe)

Gael Goodman passed away peacefully at Beach Grove Home on Friday Nov 26, 2021 at the age of 83 after a long battle with dementia. Gael was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Dave Goodman, who passed away earlier this year. Gael was born in Bienfait, Sask in 1938 and spent her younger years in Arcola, Sask. with her mother Dinny Blencowe and her Aunt Jean Budd, while her father James Blencowe, was serving in World War II. She maintained a strong connection to the area, spending many summers in nearby Carlyle, SK. After the war, the Blencowe family moved to Brandon, MB where Gael lived until she left home to study home economics and office administration at the University of Winnipeg. After working for the Brandon Sun, Gael became an administrator for the local MP and moved to Ottawa to work in the Diefenbacher government for a couple of years. Following her time in Ottawa, Gael took a new job in Calgary, AB, where she met and married Dave in October 1963. They had two sons, Randy and Dean, and Gael kept their home together through moves to Winnipeg, Bedford, NS, and back to Winnipeg. Gael spent hundreds of hours volunteering to support her kids in their many, and varied activities as they grew up. After retiring, Gael and Dave moved to Kelowna, and finally Kingston PEI. Gael was an avid bowler, and loved crafts like knitting and cross-stitch, especially on those cold Winnipeg winter nights. Gael is survived by her son Randy (Brenda) Goodman of Kingston PE and son Dean (Nina) Goodman of Melbourne, Australia. She leaves behind six grandchildren: Jeremy, Joanna, Alyssa, Kievan, Freya, and Cali, as well as six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother in-law Chris Goodman, her niece Gail (Brad) Hvenegaard and nephew Gordon (Heather) Goodman. The family would like to thank the staff of Beach Grove Home for making Gael’s last three years the best they could be. Due to the current pandemic and travel restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside interment ceremony and celebration of life at a later date in 2022. Online condolences may be shared on Gael’s memorial page at www.belvederefh.com.
