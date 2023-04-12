Gary Stephen Fall

January 27, 1948 ~ April 9, 2023 (age 75)

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Gary at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, Charlottetown, surrounded by the love of his family on April 9, 2023. Loving husband to Doreen, wonderful father to Christine, and proud grandpa to Angeline. Predeceased by dearest son, Steven.  Son of the late Oscar and Clara Fall. Survived by brothers and sisters, Al (late Mary), Desi (Claire), and Linda. Fondly remembered by brothers and sisters-in-law, Bev (late Burt), Charles, Carol (Rennie), Gail, Harry, (Kevin), Kathleen (Barry), Gary (Anne), and Germaine.

