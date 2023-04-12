Gary Stephen Fall

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Gary at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, Charlottetown, surrounded by the love of his family on April 9, 2023. Loving husband to Doreen, wonderful father to Christine, and proud grandpa to Angeline. Predeceased by dearest son, Steven. Son of the late Oscar and Clara Fall. Survived by brothers and sisters, Al (late Mary), Desi (Claire), and Linda. Fondly remembered by brothers and sisters-in-law, Bev (late Burt), Charles, Carol (Rennie), Gail, Harry, (Kevin), Kathleen (Barry), Gary (Anne), and Germaine.
Gary grew up in Charlottetown within a large family. He was friendly, kind, compassionate, and caring, always looking to see where he could be of service to others. He liked to use humor and even in his final days would have something to say that would give the nursing staff a laugh. He was also a deep thinker and enjoyed talking about the mysteries of life. He loved all sports, enjoying bowling and baseball in his younger years. An avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan, he cheered them on to the end. He enjoyed music, and spending time with his family and friends in song. Music was a comfort to him to the end. He was a former volunteer fireman of 17 years with the Sherwood Fire Department. He spent his recent years working in the mechanical department at the Charlottetown Government Garage.
Visitation to be held at Belvedere Funeral Home on Thursday, April 13 from 4 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Church on Friday, April 14 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in Sherwood Cemetery at a later date. Please refrain from wearing fragrances. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Center (mail cheques to 93 Murchinson Lane, Charlottetown, PE C1A 0G3).
A special thank-you to all the exceptional caring staff at the Provincial Palliative Care Center, who took wonderful care of Gary and helped guide our family through this most difficult time.We are blessed to have family and friends who have continued to be with us, to support us. Forever grateful, God bless all of you. Love Doreen, Christine, Angeline, and family.
Gary gave so much and he asked for so little. He was an exceptional human being. Life is a gift and he held onto the very last string. Family is a blessing and he valued this above all else. We are forever grateful for having you in our lives. We love you, we will miss you. We wish you peace and joy in your new journey.
